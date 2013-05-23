Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- With rates of obesity at an all time high, more and more people are searching for answers on how to lose weight. Advances in medicine and technology now offer people the option of going under the knife in an attempt to shed those extra pounds. Unfortunately the benefits of weight loss surgery can be significantly outweighed by the negative health consequences that often accompany them. Now a new study adds yet another concern to consider before undergoing invasive surgery, colon cancer. Diet Doc was created to offer patients a safer and faster road to weight management through personalized hCG diets and education on how to lose weight the right way. They are committed to showing patients how simple it can be to overcome initial weight loss hurdles and begin leading a healthy lifestyle free from obesity, without risky surgery.



As reported this week on Yahoo Health, a group of Swedish and American researchers studied the health and medical records of over 77,000 obese individuals and found that the risk for colorectal cancer was doubled for obese subjects that underwent weight loss surgery. Dr. Jesper Lagergren, the study's senior author and a professor at both the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and King's College London, indicated that this increase is not a "negligible risk increase, but it should not be of any major concern for the individual patient since the absolute risk is still low." Diet Doc’s team of physicians is committed to helping patients learn how to lose weight through medical weight loss and healthy eating and believes that any cancer risk is too high of a risk when considering weight loss surgery. Because hCG diets are created specifically for each patient, they allow patients to understand how their body responds to weight reduction and how to lose weight the best way for their body type.



Each potential Diet Doc patient will meet with a Diet Doc physician to determine whether hCG diets can help them learn how to lose weight fast and whether the patient has underlying medical concerns that could potentially be causing weight gain. Following this consultation the patient is prescribed all appropriate medical weight loss aids, such as prescription hCG treatments, to help reach initial weight goals. hCG treatments are used as a weight loss tool for hCG diet plans and utilize a hormone that is naturally produced in pregnant women to suppress the appetite and mobilize excess fat storage. While the patient’s appetite is suppressed, they are able to work closely with Diet Doc’s weight management coaches and certified nutritionists to develop a healthy eating plan free of processed sugars, fats and unhealthy carbohydrates. Patients participating in hCG diets will learn how to lose weight safely through energy packed diets rich in essential nutrients and minerals. The goal for Diet Doc’s hCG diets is to introduce patients to healthy eating and healthy lifestyles so that patients can maintain their results over time and begin to make lasting healthy eating choices for a lifetime. Free from major side-effects, a prescription hCG diet plan offers patients nationwide a safe and effective alternative to invasive and often dangerous weight loss surgery.



