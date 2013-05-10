Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- Every day, Americans are searching for causes of weight gain and weight loss diets to help them learn how to lose weight fast. For decades, scientists have attempted to determine precise causes of obesity and weight gain; however, a new nationally representative study identifies teen pregnancy as a predictor for obesity later in life and is believed to be the first to make this connection. All mothers, especially teen mothers, are under a lot of stress after giving birth and often give all of their energy and time to their children at the expense of their own health. Overeating and weight gain for new mothers can lead to serious health consequences later in life including heart disease, hypertension and even some types of cancer. Diet Doc’s hCG weight loss diets offer women education on how to lose weight and provide a safe and easy way to shed the extra pounds they may have gained since having children.



This new research, published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, was based on data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, a national study designed to assess the health of adults and children in the United States. The data indicated that, despite recent declines in teen pregnancy the rates of teen pregnancy in the United States are one of the highest when compared to other developed countries. In addition, obesity rates in the United States also remain high with pregnancy itself being a significant risk factor for obesity. As reported in Medical News today, lead author, Tammy Chang, M.D., MPH, MS, said, “We know that teen pregnancy is tied to certain immediate risks, such as babies having low birth weight and mothers struggling to complete high school - and now we know that it is also associated with poor long-term health outcomes." The Diet Doc team believes that pregnancy does not have to be associated with poor health and offers patients personalized hCG weight loss diets that combine prescription strength hCG with education on how to lose weight through nutritious, energy packed meals and healthy snacks.



Following a consultation with a Diet Doc physician and an extensive yet quick and simple evaluation determining how each patient’s body responds best to weight loss diets, certified nutritionists develop meal plans rich in essential nutrients and minerals. All weight loss diets are personalized to the patient’s age, gender, health history and lifestyle choices and combine medically supervised prescription hCG with education on how to lose weight. Patients can choose to receive their prescription hCG through oral drops, sublingual tablets or, the most popular form, injectable hCG solution. When prescription hCG is used in conjunction with healthy meal plans and education for how to lose weight, patients can anticipate losing weight safely and rapidly.



Patient’s weight loss diets and their journey to a healthier lifestyle are supervised and monitored by Diet Doc’s team of professionals who are available for support and guidance six days per week. For women in the United States, giving birth as a teen is associated with subsequent weight gain later in life. The Diet Doc team wants to change this association through easy weight loss diets that teach patients how to lose weight safely and quickly.



