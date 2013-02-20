How to Make a Website Video by WebsitesMadeEasy.tv Helps Beginners Build a Site in 10 Min

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- WebsitesMadeEasy.tv, a company that is dedicated in providing tutorials on creating and monetizing WordPress websites and blogs, has recently acquired a lot of praise for its how to videos. Many viewers of the videos have claimed that they have made successful WordPress websites and blogs within 10 minutes despite having no knowledge of where to even begin.



The media spokesperson of the company quoted on how they make their videos easy to understand, “Building a website or blog through WordPress is the simplest process of creating an online presence. We just create videos that have step by step instructions on how to make a website. James Stafford has methodically designed these videos and has explained each and every step in the simplest of ways such that even an absolute beginner can completely understand the process. We have had great feedback from the viewers of the videos, many of whom have a fully operational website now. We are pleased that our collection of videos are now gaining attention and have helped many beginners share their interests or start businesses.”



The company has over 75 training videos on their website whose topics range from simply create ones own website to applying SEO techniques to existing sites. These training videos are followed by a query section to answer any doubts or confusions. The company informed that if an individual follows even some of these videos they will have a professional looking WordPress website design up and running in very quick time.



Currently the company’s most popular video is the how to make a website tutorial which helps individuals create fully functional WordPress website. The video also points out the many features of WordPress that can prove to be very beneficial in the long run. The company informed that WordPress is the best source for creating sites due to the extensive themes for designs, availability of thousands of plug-ins, social networking options, possibility of adding comments and conversations, widely utilized by many including professional companies and most important its ease of use.



About Websites Made Easy Inc

Websites Made Easy Inc is one of the leading membership sites that provides training videos on creating a successful WordPress website or blog. Through the online platform, http://websitesmadeeasy.tv/, access to over 75 training videos can be made available by a quick registration process. The website is known for its simple and effective explanations and for its exceptional support.



For more information about how to build a WordPress website or blog, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of websitesmadeeasy.tv, please email to james@websitesmadeeasy.tv.