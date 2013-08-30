How to Make Authentic English Recipes, Speedy Publishing's New Cookbooks, Food & Wine Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- From Geoff Wells comes a great book published under the imprint Cooking Genius.



This is the complete 10 volume set of the Authentic English Recipe series. Plus an extra bonus recipe. Volume 1 - How To Make Fish & Chips In A Beer Batter Volume 2 - How To Make Sherry Trifle - A Traditional English Dessert And so much more...



About Geoff Wells

Geoff Wells was born in a small town outside London, England just after the 2nd World War. He left home at sixteen and emigrated to Canada, settling in the Toronto area of Southern Ontario. He had many jobs and interests early in life from real estate sales to helicopter pilot to restaurant owner. When the personal computer era began he finally settled down and became a computer programmer until retirement. He has been married to his wife Vicky since 1988 and they split their time between homes in Canada and the island of Eleuthera in The Bahamas.



Pick up a copy of How To Make Authentic English Recipes at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



How To Make Authentic English Recipes at Amazon.Com http://www.amazon.com/How-Make-Authentic-English-Recipes/dp/1628840595



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How To Make Authentic English Recipes * by Geoff Wells

Publication Date: September 13, 2012

Digital ISBN: 9781628840605

Print ISBN: 9781628840599

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