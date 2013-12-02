How to Make Hair Grow Faster - Breakthrough Cure Revealed

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Hair loss for both men and women is a frustrating, embarrassing issue, despite the array of home remedies for hair growth available. It can affect self confidence and self esteem, create anxiety and depression, and increase stress. And elevated stress accelerates hair loss. Reversing this pattern can restore thick hair, self confidence and self esteem, so let’s discover how to make hair grow faster and re-grow lost hair.



Pattern baldness is the result of genetics, unhealthy environmental conditions or hair loss after pregnancy. The right treatment can reverse these conditions and re-grow thick hair.



http://tinyurl.com/Re-Grow-Thick-Hair-Now



While surgical hair transplants provide instant gratification, it’s expensive and requires recovery time. And the overwhelming number of home remedies for hair growth products only adds to the confusion, with mixed reviews and dangerous side effects. Consequently, the home remedies for hair growth market lacks a clear leader, leaving those desperate to know how to make hair grow faster resigned to living with an embarrassing condition.



However, the science behind hair loss continually advances, and now a Norwegian biochemist appears to have developed an all-natural breakthrough product for those wanting to know how to make hair grow faster and re-grow lost hair. Initial studies reveal encouraging results in the vast majority of participants.



One clinical study, published in the Journal of International Medical Research, shows that 9 out of 10 study participants experienced more than 60% hair re-growth in as little as 2 weeks, with most seeing dramatic improvement in 8-12 weeks. These are encouraging results, especially considering the lack of adverse side effects.



When asked how to make hair grow faster and re-grow thick hair, product developer Dr. Erling Thom said it’s formulated with clinically-proven, all-natural ingredients, and has shown in extensive clinical studies to rapidly re-grow hair. In an industry that lacks definitive answers, this may be a game-changer in the home remedies for hair growth market.



For those frustrated with finding a solution for how to make hair grow faster or hair loss after pregnancy, the clinical results are impressive. To re-grow healthy, thick hair, take a look at this breakthrough product today.



http://tinyurl.com/Re-Grow-Thick-Hair-Now



About Dr. Erling Thom

Dr. Erling Thom studied medicine and biochemistry at the University of Oslo and clinical pharmacology at Stanford University. For the past 15 years he has studied and developed all-natural products.



HB Michael

hbmichael48@gmail.com

Los Angeles, CA