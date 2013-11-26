How to Make the Hair Thicker - Breakthrough Cure Revealed

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Hair loss for both men and women is a frustrating, embarrassing issue, despite the array of home remedies for hair growth available. It can also affect self confidence and self esteem, create anxiety and depression, and increase stress. And elevated stress accelerates hair loss. Reversing this pattern will restore your thick hair, self confidence and self esteem, so let’s discover how to make the hair thicker and grow it back.



Pattern baldness is the result of genetics, unhealthy environmental conditions or hair loss after pregnancy. Treatment can reverse these conditions and get the thick hair back, but first consult the doctor to determine if the cause is a health condition.



http://tinyurl.com/How-To-Make-Your-Hair-Thicker



While surgical hair transplants provide instant gratification, it’s expensive and requires recovery time. Numerous home remedies for hair growth products only add to the confusion, with mixed reviews and dangerous side effects. Consequently, the home remedies for hair growth market lacks a clear leader, leaving those desperate to know how to make hair grow faster resigned to living with their embarrassing condition.



However, the science behind the industry of home remedies for hair growth continually advances, and now a Norwegian biochemist appears to have developed an all-natural breakthrough product for those wanting to know how to make the hair thicker. Initial studies reveal encouraging results to re-grow hair in the vast majority of participants.



One study, published in the Journal of International Medical Research, shows that 9 out of 10 study participants experienced more than 60% hair re-growth in as little as 2 weeks, with most seeing dramatic results in 8-12 weeks. These results are very encouraging, especially considering the lack of adverse side effects.



When asked how to make hair grow faster and re-grow thick hair, product developer Dr. Erling Thom said it’s formulated with clinically-proven, all-natural ingredients, and has shown in extensive clinical studies to rapidly re-grow hair. In an industry that lacks answers for how to make the hair thicker and re-grow hair, this may be a game-changer in the home remedies for hair growth market.



For those frustrated with finding a solution for how to make your hair thicker and re-grow hair due to genetics or hair loss after pregnancy, the clinical results are impressive.To re-grow the hair, take a look at this breakthrough product today.



http://tinyurl.com/How-To-Make-Your-Hair-Thicker



About Dr. Erling Thom



Dr. Erling Thom studied medicine and biochemistry at the University of Oslo and clinical pharmacology at Stanford University. For the past 15 years he has studied and developed all-natural products.



HB Michael

hbmichael48@gmail.com

Los Angeles, CA