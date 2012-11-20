How to Market Your Horse Business Wins Top 10 Facebook Small Business Page

Hendersonville, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- How to Market Your Horse Business recently won the prestigious Social Media Examiner’s Top 10 Small Business Facebook Pages How to Market Your Horse Business or Any Other Business and Randi Thompson have been honored in many impressive ways including:



Speaker at the 2012 Social Media Examiners Facebook Success Summit Winner 2012 Social Media Examiner’s “Top 10 Small Business Facebook Pages” Featured as “9 Facebook Pages Doing Business Right” by the Social Media Examiner 2012 Finalist for Mari Smith’s "Great Facebook Timeline Cover Contest" Social Cycle’s "5 Facebook Pages We All Aspire To" award Jeff Bullas’ "Top 10 Facebook Designs to Inspire You" Jeff Bullas Equestrian Social Media Award “Top 10 Most Informative”



About Randi Thompson

Randi Thompson shares over three decades of successful marketing experience, consulting, coaching skills, and public speaking to a wide spectrum of businesses both in and outside of the horse industry. If you’d like more information on how Randi can help your business please visit How to Market Your Horse Business or Any Other Business and leave a message.



Publications interested in interviewing Randi Thompson or featuring her articles can contact her for more information



Contact Person: Randi Thompson

Company: How to Market Your Horse Business

Phone: 828.697.4274

Email: randithompson@juno.com

URL: https://www.facebook.com/howtomarketyourhorsebusiness