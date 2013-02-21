How to Modify Mortgage and Take Advantage of 4.5 % Fixed Rate

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- To learn how to modify your mortgage, start with the original lender. If nothing else, a loan officer will be able to give one the information he needs to apply. He can specify what forms a person will need to fill out and give him a timetable for when all of them are due. One does not have to stay with the originator of the mortgage for modification; he should definitely check out other sources, too. Look for the best interest rates, the most respectful lending agents, and the most exceptional terms one can get.



- Modification Attainment

- Federal Providers

- Qualifications

- Truthfulness



Getting the Mortgage Modification



Government Modification Providers



Through the auspices of HAMP (Home Affordable Modification Program) or HUD (Dept. of Housing and Urban Development) many troubled homeowners have gotten their modifications. There are lots of steps involved in how to modify a mortgage, starting with paperwork gathering, filling out, and filing. Pay close attention to the dates these documents are due, as late or unfiled paperwork may result in a denial. There are also many eligibility requirements, which will be discussed further on. Apply for HAMP or HUD aid through any participating lending institution.



Eligibility Requirements



Regardless of where one obtains his mortgage modification, there are always requirements to be met in order to be eligible for the program. When addressing how to modify your mortgage, be ready to supply all sorts of documentation. This includes, but us not limited to, at least two weeks’ worth of pay stubs, the current amount of the mortgage payment, proof of household income other than pay receipts, and a letter showing proof of financial hardship. For other eligibility conditions, check with a lender.



Be Truthful



Don’t sabotage the chance for a mortgage modification by trying to downplay one’s financial circumstances. In answer to how to modify a mortgage, the absolute truth is the only way. Sometimes it’s hard to be honest about the financial state one is in. It can make one feel inadequate or embarrassed to admit he is in dire straits. However, when one fills in all the documentation of his financial hardship, he must tell the whole truth. The lending agency one is working with will verify all information provided, so deceit is useless, anyway.



