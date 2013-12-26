Peterborough, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Due to the fact that the world is going through a never-ending recession, individuals can be seen to be extremely stressed and worried about fulfilling their financial needs at all times. There are actually many ways through which they can attain financial freedom but in order to attain that, they are recommended to follow their religion as much as they can. Religion gives power and allows people to make the right decisions in such tough times.



Whether it is about wealth or any other aspect of a person’s life, religion plays an important part in guiding people to the very end. Books about wealth creation have been written but none of them are as comprehensive and effective as ‘How to occupy till Jesus comes – Wealth Creation’ by Y.E Shofola. Not only has the book acquired an amazingly positive reception by critics but it has also managed to win the hearts of millions of practicing Christians worldwide. Through her publication, the author of the book wishes to provide her fellow Christians with all the essential details through which they can accumulate as much as wealth as they can through fair means.



The creation of wealth can be an arduous task; however, with the help of this exclusive book, people are likely to acquire all the guidance which they need in the first place. All the techniques and the strategies are featured in a good amount of detail for the purpose of delivering the message to people from all across the globe. The best part of reading the book is that it enables people from different parts of the world to follow a pure Christian lifestyle in the near future.



A sample chapter of the book, as well as its other part, is featured at the official website occupytilljesuscomes.com for people to read at the earliest convenience. In order to attain more information, individuals are recommended to visit the Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn page of the exclusive website as soon as possible. The book allows people to indulge in the rejuvenation of their faith and to follow the path that has been set by Lord Jesus Christ till the end of time.



This spectacular book is available for 14.99 pounds only, in the paperback version. The Kindle and ePub edition, known as the eBook versions, are also available for interested buyers online; therefore, they are advised to not let go of this wonderful opportunity of learning about all the ways through which they can create wealth until Jesus comes.



For more information, please visit: http://www.occupytilljesuscomes.com/



Media Contact:

Y.E Shofola

visiongenesisltd@gmail.com

London U.K