How to Open a Business - Lyles Center to Host Next P9 Commercialization Program in Singapore

Lyles Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship at California State University, Fresno now offer the acclaimed P9 program in Singapore starting March 25, 2013. Each course module guides the entrepreneur through the key aspects of a business plan. An intensive 3-day program starts the P9 program with faculty from the Lyles Center leading the event.



P9 is targeted at new venture development and technology commercialization – ideal for early stage entrepreneurs interested in commercializing their ideas/technology or building a dynamic business venture. It is ideal for those with an existing business looking to grow their market or introduce a new product.



P9 includes: Idea development/refining, competitive strategies, concise and accurate written communication, self-promotion, pitch-deck, and a nine-page action plan.



“The goal of project 9 is to develop an effective entrepreneur,” said Dr Timothy Stearns, a lead instructor of the program. “Graduates walk away with a well-written, to-the-point, nine-page action plan an investor will actually read as well as a refined presentation that opens doors.”



Greg Meinert, founder of civicpath.com, attended one of the workshops and was impressed with the feedback process throughout the program.



“It’s $100,000 worth of advice that saves time and money,” Meinert said. “I would love to do it again.”



After the3-day immersion, clients will be instructed through Webex with trained coaches facilitating the development of the P9 plan.



Key dates are:

Saturday April 13 Competitive Strategy

Saturday April 20 Marketing Strategy

Saturday April 27 Financials

Saturday May 4 Capital Acquisition

Saturday May 11 Executive Summary

Saturday May 18 Certificate of Completion



Location:

I-Connect Surbana One

Level 1 Jalan Bukit Merah

Singapore 150168



Entrepreneurs are on the increase nowadays. Over the last two years, many people have lost their jobs and want to go into business for themselves.



The typical entrepreneur right now is about 40. It’s not the young buck out there in Silicon Valley doing fabulously sexy start-ups. They just have a whole bunch of time on their hands now to start up that idea they’ve always thought about.



Starting up



Getting started can be pretty daunting. You could see a lot of outflow of your precious limited capital at the beginning and you get the feeling the business was never going to succeed.



But help is available in the form of Lyles Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship, CSU Fresno State’s Project 9, a nine-week course that teaches entrepreneurs the ins and outs of business.



Participants learn how to identify their market, create a business plan, and give presentations to potential clients and inventors.



Pros and Cons



Being a new business owner for most people is a precarious position. The future is not as stable as if one was working for someone else and getting a fixed income plus insurance and other health benefits.



But owning your own business definitely has its perks in the form of taking days off when you have other conflicting demands on your time and you can work from your laptop wherever you go.



Discipline is key in your own business, or as they say in Singapore, open business.



So if you who want to learn how to open a business, how to make an existing business more efficient and how to market a product



For those, who prefers to get access via Facebook visit: http://www.facebook.com/AmericanInstituteOfInnovationEntrepreneurship?ref=hl



About American Institute of Innovation & Entrepreneurship

The American Institute of Innovation & Entrepreneurship, is a worldwide professional organization founded in United States, with its Asia Office in Singapore. AIIE together with our global partners are committed to help schools (from elementary school children through college students and beyond, through its variety of programs and services that deliver applied learning, professional consulting and managed problem solving), individuals and companies to succeed in the global competitive market place.



Vincent Siew

vincentsiew@ymail.com,

Asia Office

3791 Jalan Bukit Merah #05-30

E-Centre@Redhill

Singapore 159471

Website: http://aiie.co/