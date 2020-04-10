How to Order Prescription Glasses Online Self-Isolation Stay-at-Home

San Gabriel, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2020 -- 1.Need A valid prescription requirements to form Eye doctor or Optometrist



2. Need a Pupillary Distance (PD). How to measure the Pupillary Distance (PD) by yourself.



3. Choose Your Frames: Purchasing eyeglasses online starts with choosing your frames. If you already have a frame size in mind, you can type it in the search bar and find eyeglasses you want. Frame Size If you have an old pair of glasses, this will be very easy, all frames Size come with measurements one the eyeglasses temple (This numbers will look like this: 53 17 133.) These numbers will show you the size of your eyeglasses. Lens diameter, side length, and bridge width's measurement must be in the form of millimeters.



4. Enter Your Prescription: Once you have selected the types of eyeglasses frames you want.



5. Choose Your Lenses: Select Lenses Thickness and Coating



Finestglasses is more than equipped to know what's best for you. We are a manufacturer-direct distributor, which means that we have the straightest access to whatever prescription glasses and sunglasses are in trend. Such is also the one reason why our eyeglasses are affordable; they're priced so decently they could give market prices a run for their money



