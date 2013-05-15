How to Pay off Debt with No Extra Money in Your Savings

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- That’s why Credit-yogi.com is here to offer some tips, such as:



- Get a Second Job

- Friends and Family

- Apply for a Personal Loan

- Payday Loans



Pick up an Extra Job

There’s a strategy to how to pay off debt with no extra money. First, gather all of the debt documentation together so there’s an exact amount due. Next, decide the best way to start paying it off. Many people find that picking up a weekend job works well. If animals make one happy, he might consider operating an animal daycare. Another idea is waiting tables. If one is good at it, he can make serious cash just on weekend shifts. Be sure to apply all 2nd job earnings just to debt repayment.



Ask for Help

Another suggestion for how to pay off debt with no money is to go to family members or good friends and borrow it. Usually, parents are good bets. Also, try a sibling with whom one gets along well. If that fails, check with long-term friends. Often, they are your best source of funds. Because they are one’s friends, there is little resentment or anger toward the one requesting financial help, which usually ends up in a positive situation.



People Who are Looking to Pay Off Debt With No Money can send Request Here to Get Instant Approval!



Personal Loans

If all else fails, it may be time to look into a personal loan as a solution to how to pay off debt with no extra money. Because one has some debt does not mean he has a poor credit rating, so it’s possible that requesting such a loan from one’s regular bank will result in approval. Debt consolidation businesses do nothing but provide debt merging loans to folks who need them. The interest rate one receives depends on his credit score, but these companies are usually comparable with traditional lenders.



“Instant Cash” Loans

Payday or “instant cash” loans are not provided through a traditional lender, but rather through a “lending office” which is usually found in a store front space. While payday loans are one way to address how to pay off debt with no money, they should be a last resort only. These loan providers charge huge “user fees” for the money they lend a person, so if there’s any other way to get the funds, do it.



About Credit-yogi.com

Credit-yogi.com is a no-cost, reputable website whose goal is to connect people who have financial issues to the experts in the field who can help resolve them. For a free consultation, dial 866-964-9644.