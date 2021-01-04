How to Play Flash Games After Discontinuation of Flash Support

Shepparton, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2021 -- With Adobe retiring the once popular Flash Player software an end to the lots of popular content such as:



- Multimedia Animations

- Software

- Memes

- Games

- Rich web applications, mobile apps, desktop apps and more.



Users can now access the Adobe Flash Player Archive and continue to play flash games and content even with the discontinued Flash Support by Adobe.



Adobe announced an end of support after years of decline and a shift in development as mobile and web-based standards became the preferred choice for programmers to deliver their content.



Adobe announced that there will be no more updates made to Flash. However, users can still continue to use the app as AGR Tech now makes the adobe flash player archive available. All the files contained in the archive can be download on Windows, MacOS and Linux platforms.



The link below features the final version of Flash and the team recommends that it be used on a virtual machine or offline machine to protect the main system from threats and potential security vulnerabilities in future.



To access the archive for the software visit https://agrtech.com.au/adobe-flash-player-archive/



