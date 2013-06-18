'How to Play Keyboard Online' Optimizes Website for Mobile

Penn Yan, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- ‘How To Play Keyboard Online’, a renowned website helping individuals across the globe learn how to play keyboard and piano for free, today announced the release of the mobile version of their site. The move allows easy access to piano lessons, videos and free piano music sheets, as available on the website on mobile phones as well, and allows for convenient access while on the move. The announcement came in the wake of the increase in number of users opting for mobile devices to surf the internet and get the desired details.



When contacted, Amanda, an internet marketer based in New York said, “The internet is in the middle of an important change and mobile phones are playing a major role in the same. More people are browsing the net on mobiles than ever before and the same is likely to continue in the times to come as well. Sites which do not have a mobile friendly version are likely to lose out on customers simply because of poor user experience.”



‘How To Play Keyboard Online’ has emerged as a popular spot for learning piano and keyboard online, and provides access to a number of freebies, including an eBook, piano lessons, tutorials, and music sheets, amongst others. The site recently added a video section as well, containing keyboard and piano tutorial videos for easy and free learning. The site also presents fair reviews of related products. Launching a mobile friendly version is seen as another step in making the site user friendly and reaching out to more keyboard and piano enthusiasts across the globe. When contacted, Ruth Martin, the Owner, President and CEO of the company said, “The interest in learning how to play keyboard is just as huge as ever, especially when it comes to the latest hot hits in music!” She further added, “Since we share a lot of YouTube videos on our blog, we also know that being mobile ready is very important. We are proud to announce that our site is now mobile friendly, across most hand-held devices.”



About How To Play Keyboard Online

Learn How to Play Keyboard is a website and blog dedicated to helping individuals who wish to learn how to play keyboard and piano. The blog share tips and resources such as a free eBook, free piano lessons, piano tutorials, free sheet music and product reviews among others. The site also has a Piano Video Room with fresh videos added every day.



