How to Prepare for the Food Safety Modernization Act

The FDA Food Safety Modernization Act that was signed into law January 4th, 2011 has shifted the focus of food safety from a respond and react method to a more preventive approach. Now, food companies are held accountable for preventing contamination, and the FDA has the ability to regulate this by enforcing industry standards across the board. In addition to preventive controls and inspections, the FDA also has the authority to demand a food recall for all food products.



