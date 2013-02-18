How to Prevent Teenage Drinking & Driving

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Before a teen gets into trouble for imbibing alcohol, Legal-yogi.com would like to share tips on how to stop teenage drinking, such as:



- Pediatricians Testing Teens

- Parental Chats

- Leading by Example

- Observing Teens’ Behavior



Doctors Alcohol-test Teens



Recently, a new policy went into effect mandating that pediatricians alcohol-test teens. This may be a good answer to how to prevent teenage drinking. However, it may be difficult to test all teens, as some parents refuse to leave the room while their child is with the doctor. It remains to be seen whether this new policy has an effect on decreasing teenage drinking, but it’s a good start.



Sitting Down with Teens



Even if they won’t admit it, teens look to their parents as role models. They imitate parental behavior. That’s why talking to teens can be a solution to how to stop teenage drinking. Most teens will roll their eyes at the idea of talking with Mom or Dad about this, but letting them know the family history with alcohol, as there’s a genetic element to alcoholism. Be honest with teens; tell them what the ramifications of drinking alcohol can be. Even if it seems they aren’t listening, they are.



Be a Strong Role Model



Continuing with the previous section, the most effective answer to how to prevent teenage drinking is by showing teens how to be responsible with alcohol. Having a beer or a glass of wine in the evening is not the same thing as getting drunk, and kids need to know that it’s okay to stop at one when they’re old enough to drink legally. Additionally, while at a party where alcohol is served, drinking soda or juice rather than beer sets the example to teens that it’s not “uncool” to pass on alcohol.

Keep an Eye on Teens’ Actions



There are many signs that a teen is using alcohol. If a child goes from a bubbly, well-adjusted kid, ask what’s going on. When it comes to how to stop teenage drinking, taking note of changes in a teen’s behavior can be an effective tool. Remember not to be confrontational; teens are already emotionally insecure and will take that as a reason to act out. Sit down and talk, show concern for the well-being of the teen, and offer to help with the problem.



