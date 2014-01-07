How to Prevent Yourself from Falling for a Binary Options Scam

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- Many kinds of trades rely on outside market data to determine their outcome, but of all the varieties, binary options offer the most basic and straightforward format. A binary option offers only one of two outcomes. A person either gains or loses. Binary options also feature fixed time limits, where in the end, his trade has either been successful, or not. Thanks to that simplicity, traders are attracted to binary options because they do not have to study the intricate ins and outs of international markets.



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When a trader purchases a binary option, they are asked to decide which of two possible outcomes they find more likely. While plenty of traders do their research on market trends and news events, the limited range of a binary option does make it possible to test one’s luck and jump in with little to no background.



In general terms, there are three varieties of binary options, which all work in a similar fashion. With a digital option, a trader predicts if the price of a certain asset will rise or fall from its current market price within a set period of time. For example, a trader may choose a binary option predicting the price of gold will rise or fall in the next one hour. With a range option, a trader is asked to predict if the value of the chosen asset will within a set range by the set expiration, or not. Finally, with a touch option, a trader is asked to predict whether the price of a specified asset will touch a specific value at any point before the set expiry, or not. For example, a trader may be asked to decide whether the price of oil will hit a specific value within the agreed-upon expiration period.



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At BinaryOptionsJourney.com, it features over 75 broker reviews detailing what assets one can trade in, minimum deposit, minimum trade, rate of return, trading types, banking options, customer support info and if there’s a bonus offered to new traders as well as if the broker is licensed and regulated. It also features great tutorials for both new and advanced investors with how-to guides and articles in our education section.



About Learn Options Trading Strategies

LearnOptionsTradingStrategies.com is a premier name in the industry helping naïve as well as the experienced traders know about ins and outs of binary options. It offers reliable information related to binary options, enabling readers to make quick money. The readers can get in touch with the team by simply filling out an easy form available on the website.



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