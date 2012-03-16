“How to Print QuickBooks Checks on Blank Check Paper” – YouTube Video from Halfpricesoft.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2012 -- QuickBooks users can stop ordering the expensive pre-printed checks now. Check printing software provider, Halfpricesoft.com , just uploaded a new YouTube “How to Print QuickBooks Check On Blank Check Paper” at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c0GaCk1ok0E. This video will show users step by step on how to import the check data from QuickBooks into EzCheckPrinting and print checks on the blank check stock.



"We have a strong following of small business customers who love our other time-saving and money-saving software titles." said Dr. Ge, founder of Louisville, Ky.-based Halfpricesoft, "With ezCheckPrinting, check writing and printing software, user never need to re-order the expensive QuickBooks pre-printed checks. And the new QuickBooks check data importing feature makes it even easier to print checks from QuickBooks.”



This improved ezCheckPrinting software can save time and money for QuickBooks users in several ways:



- Print QuickBooks compatible pre-printed checks with logo, MICR encoding, bank information and signature.

- Import check data from QuickBooks directly and print checks on the blank check paper

- Upload data from the external .csv file.



QuickBooks users can try this check writer software for free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp, with no cost and no obligation. The trial version will print the watermarks on checks. If users like this check writer, they can purchase key online and get it instantly.



Other features include:



- 3-Per-Page, Check on Top, Check in Middle, and Check on Bottom options.

- Print checks from blank computer check paper with pre-printed checks.

- Print pre-printed blank checks to fill in manually at a later time or to use with other software such as ezPaycheck, Quicken, QuickBooks and Microsoft Money.

- Supports unlimited accounts and checks with no extra charge.

- Optional network feature.



There is no frustrating learning curve, and checks can be printed as soon as a business owner installs the check printing application. One of the main goals of ezCheckPrinting software designers is to make sure that the product is easy to use - even for people who may not have much experience.



"We found most software on the market were too complex and too expensive for small business owners," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "We believe small business owners should focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run the software. We wanted to build something that was user friendly, super simple, affordable & totally risk free."



Best of all, users can now get the software and the check printing paper free through the special TrialPay offer.



To learn more about the check writing software and the free offers, visit

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.