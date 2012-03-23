How to Print QuickBooks Checks on Blank Check Paper – YouTube Video from Halfpricesoft.com

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2012 -- Check printing software provider, Halfpricesoft.com, gives QuickBooks users a new way to save money by printing the checks on the blank check paper easily. A new YouTube “How to Print QuickBooks Check On Blank Check Paper” was released at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c0GaCk1ok0E



Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee time tracking software, check printing software, w2 software and 1099 software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.



"We have a strong following of small business customers who love our other time-saving and money-saving software titles." said Dr. Ge, founder of Louisville, Ky.-based Halfpricesoft, "With ezCheckPrinting, check writing and printing software, user never need to re-order the expensive QuickBooks pre-printed checks. And the new QuickBooks check data importing feature makes it even easier to print checks from QuickBooks.”



Right now, the improved ezCheckPrinting software can save time and money for QuickBooks users in several ways:



- Print QuickBooks compatible pre-printed checks with logo, MICR encoding, bank information and signature.

- Import check data from QuickBooks directly and print checks on the blank check paper

- Upload data from the external .csv file.



EzCheckPrinting is compatible with Windows 7 system, 32-bit or 64-bit. It can run on Windows XP, Me, 2003, Vista system or MAC machines installed with Virtual Machine or Parallel. QuickBooks users can try this check writer software for free at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp, with no cost and no obligation. The trial version will print the watermarks on checks. If users like this check writer, they can purchase key online and get the license key instantly.



With ezCheckPrinting, writing and printing a check is just a few clicks. All user have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words.



Best of all, users can now get the software and the check printing paper free through the special TrialPay offer.



To learn more about the check writing software and the free offers, visit

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of users and help small business owners simplify their payroll processing and business management.