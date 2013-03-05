How to Protect Child Identity Theft - What Every Parent Needs to Know

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Legal-yogi.com has looked into how to protect a child identity from theft, and would like to impart some of what it learned, including:



- Computer Consciousness

- Social Security Number Safety

- No Sharing

- Check the Mail



Be Computer Savvy



There are some steps to take to protect a child(s) identity. One of them is to be aware of what information is going up on a parent’s social networking website. Don’t tell anyone the age or birth date of a child, nor his full name. Don’t say what grade he’s in or who his teacher is. As the child grows older, check his social networking site to make sure he is keeping as much of his identity to himself as possible. It only takes a tiny piece of personal data for an ID thief to attack, so be careful.



Get the best identity theft Protection for your child, Send Request Here



Social Security Number Protection



The only source a child has to identify him is his Social Security number (SSN). Part of how to protect a child (s) identity from theft is making certain that no one gets hold of that number, period. Of course, there are some exceptions to this rule. They are a child’s school and pediatrician’s office. These are professional workplaces that take good care of all children’s information. When registering a child for pre-k, bring the SSN to the school, watch an administrative assistant jot down the number, and take the card back. Lock it up upon returning home.



Never Share a Child’s SSN



The people who most often steal a child’s personal information are family members or close friends. To protect a child (s) identity, do not share his SSN with anyone. While it may not be intentional, these people – and some parents – steal a child’s identity when they set up utility accounts in the child’s name. They become child identity thieves without realizing it, so keep the kid’s SSN hidden away.



Check Incoming Mail Carefully



The theft of a child’s identity is often not noticed until years later. One way to protect a child(s) identity from theft is to check the daily mail thoroughly. If a child suddenly begins to receive credit card bills demanding payment or bank notices stating that he’s fallen behind on his mortgage payments, his identity has been compromised.



About Legal-yogi

Legal-yogi.com online marketing website located in Pittsfield, Massachusettshas more information on this topic and wants to share it. Backed by the power of over 260,000 experts in the fields of law and finance, any issues a consumer can be resolved – free of charge. For a complimentary consultation, dial 800-397-1755.