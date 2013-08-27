How to Protect Drunk Driving and Teenagers Driving While Intoxicated

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- There have been many studies of drunk driving among teenagers, but the facts are always changing. Legal-yogi.com would like to bring folks up to date on this topic by offering its knowledge about it, including:



- Decreases in the Behavior

- Parents’ Jobs

- What Stops Drunk Driving among Teens

- SADD



Decreases in Teen DUI

Since 1991, the percentage of teenagers who drink and drive has decreased 54%. The number of teens who drink and drive at least once a week has decreased from 3 in 10 to 1 in 10. It looks like drunk driving and teenagers are no longer the societal problem they used to be, although the issue is far from completely resolved. The truth is that some 85% of high school students report drinking and driving in the past month. So, despite the fact that improvements have been made in the numbers of teens that drink and drive, there’s still a long way to go.



The Role of Parents

One of the most powerful forces in the fight against teens drinking and driving is parents. Teenagers watch their parents and listen to them much more than parents realize, and leading by example works when dealing with drunk driving among teenagers. When parents allow the one who did not drink at the party to drive home, that sets an example. When folks talk to their teens about the repercussions of drinking and driving, that, too, sets an example. Above all others, parents are the greatest tool society has to curtail instances of this dangerous behavior among teens.



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Measures to Stop Teen Drinking & Driving

There must be reasons for this decrease in drunk driving and teenagers, but what are they? Well, the “21 or older to purchase alcohol” law has certainly made it more difficult for teens to get hold of it. States with zero tolerance laws have also contributed to the changes. Additionally, each state has Graduated Driver Licensing systems which allow teens to get more experience behind the wheel under less difficult circumstances. As they pass through the levels, they gain more privileges, such as driving at night or with passengers.



Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD)

Another force that’s had some effect on drunk driving among teenagers is SADD, formerly Students against Drunk Driving, now Students against Destructive Decisions. This group is primarily run by teens, with adult guides. The program welcomes all students and encourages them to promise to lead an alcohol/drug-free life. There are chapters of SADD in many schools throughout the country; go online to find out how to join.



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