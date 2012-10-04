How to Protect Yourself Against Identity Theft - Prevent Identity Theft Online

Delta, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- Identity theft occurs when an individual who is not you gains access to and then uses your personal information for his or her own gain. The effect this can have on your life is enormous. Your credit score goes down, you can be denied job opportunities or education loans, and you may even be arrested for committing a crime – when you weren’t anywhere near where it took place. The easiest spot an identity thief goes to obtain your information is the Internet, so let’s discuss ways to prevent identity theft online first, then go on to other methods ID thieves use to get your data.



A smart practice is to check your credit score at least once yearly. You can look for charges not made by you and other fraudulent activity. If you find these things, you have the right to dispute them so you can save your good name – and credit score. Before entering an online site, verify its security through use of an anti-spyware system like Norton 360. Be careful of scams that might cause you to give your information to the wrong people. An example of such a scam is a website that requires a “processing fee” to begin providing the service they’re selling and demanding your credit card number. Once they’ve got you number, they close down the site and disappear – taking it with them to use for their own purposes.



Protect Your Identity Theft Now



Credit card information theft is one of the simplest crimes to commit. All it takes is a glance over a potential victim’s shoulder at the grocery store to steal the numbers off a credit card, and BOOM! You’re in trouble. Use common sense to keep your card numbers covered when in store lines. When it comes to your Social Security number and identity theft, be very careful to whom you give out that information. If someone calls you and requires you to tell them the number, hang up. Make it a practice to keep all of your important information close to the vest and you can prevent identity theft from happening to you.



