Delta, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2012 -- Some of the methods credit card thieves use to obtain someone else’s information are “dumpster diving,” in which a thief goes through a person’s trash looking for credit card statements, then uses the number for his own gain and “phishing,” is which a thief poses as a financial institution’s representative and e-mails or otherwise contacts an individual via the computer and asks for credit card information. Here’s another one: A brochure for a low-priced or free trip comes in the mail and asks that a person call a long-distance number to get the information for the trip. The so-called company representative asks for a credit card number, and takes off with it, leaving the poor card holder not only at risk of damaging his credit score, but also without the trip! Here are some tips about how to protect yourself from credit card fraud that will also help stop credit card identity theft.



Do sign a new credit card as soon as it is received. Carry credit cards in a separate pouch from one’s wallet. If the wallet gets stolen, at least one’s credit cards are safe. Keep a close watch on one’s credit card during a sale and put it away as quickly as possible. Make sure to cover the number so “shoulder surfers,” those persons who stand behind and look over one’s shoulder for credit information, cannot steal the credit card information. Look over monthly statements and reconcile them with receipts.



More ideas on how to protect yourself from credit card theft or fraud are to carry a purse across the body if one is carrying credit cards inside of it, and put a wallet in one’s front trouser pocket, rather than the commonly used rear pocket to make it harder for a thief to grab and run with it. Do not loan a credit card to anyone, and don’t write the card’ account number on a scrap of paper. Be sure to verify a company’s reputation by checking it out with the Better Business Bureau or local consumer protection agency before giving credit card information out over the phone.



