How to Qualify for First Home Buyers Grant with Bad Credit for Buying Home in USA

First, Find a House & a Financer



Before accessing a first time home buyer’s grant, one must choose a home to purchase. Be sure it’s the right one, with as many of the “wish list” items in it as possible. Next, find a lender who will approve a mortgage. One cannot apply for a grant unless he has the mortgage approved. After getting the mortgage set up with a lender, it’s time to find out what grants are available.



Grants.gov



The major listing agency for first home buyer grants is Grants.gov. This is the Federal government’s index of available grants for those looking to purchase their first houses. When one goes to Grants.gov, one will find thousands of grants in seemingly random order. Some of them will be for school, while others will be for foster parents raising displaced children. It takes time to go through all of the grids; one can use keywords to shorten one’s search time.



HUD Assistance



The department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), part of the federal government, has a first home buyers grant for people from all walks of life. If one has Native American blood in his veins, there’s s grant to help him build a home or purchase an existing one. Single parents can qualify, the elderly can, and households with parents of handicapped children are able to qualify, too. Go onto the HUD website and find out what’s there for individuals.



Applying for the Grant



If the house has been chosen and the mortgage secured, it’s time to apply for the first time home buyer’s grant that best suits one’s situation. One must go through the offices of HUD-approved lenders in order to apply. The application can be downloaded to one’s computer from the HUD website, or one can stop by the lender’s office. Be sure to have all the necessary documentation ready to attach to the application prior to sending it in.



