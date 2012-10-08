How to Rank #1 on Google eBook Now Available for Free at NicheAvenger.com

Laurel, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- The Internet marketing information resource website NicheAvenger.com is happy to announce that they are making available an amazing free report showing online entrepreneurs how to rank #1 on Google after the Panda and Penguin updates. NicheAvenger.com is a free online information resource website that provides articles, essays and reports on different ways to make money online, how to start a blog, and techniques for increasing website ranking.



Like most online entrepreneurs, Kenneth Ifeanyi began his forays into making money online with limited practical knowledge on achieving his goals. After six years of hard work, study as well as trial and error, the online entrepreneur now runs several successful online businesses. Ifeanyi recently decided to bring what he has learned to novice online entrepreneurs around the world via his new blog NicheAvenger.com



In addition to detailed articles and reports about making money online, NicheAvenger.com recently announced that they are releasing a free eBook report showing online entrepreneurs how to rank #1 on Google after the Panda and Penguin updates. “There is so much disinformation out there for budding online entrepreneurs that I wanted to bring together the facts through my free online blog and my new e-book,” said Ifeanyi.



Like the book, NicheAvenger.com is geared to sharing with others the successful Internet marketing strategies as well as niche marketing techniques for creating and growing a thriving business online. Among the website’s articles and reports is “The Beginners Guide To Ranking #1 In Google,” which includes search engine ranking rules and detailed information on how ranking works and on-page optimization techniques.



Another important NicheAvenger.com article that explores internet business strategies is “The Simplest Way To Make $50,000 A Year Online.” Google analytics and other tools for identifying winning websites and techniques are thoroughly explored. “The fundamental lesson behind the article’s detailed practical info is to help readers understand that success on the internet, like success in life generally, is more about modeling their approach after successful examples rather than trying to reinvent the wheel,” said Ifeanyi.



While blogging is discussed in-depth throughout the website’s numerous articles, an initial article explains how to utilize blogs to make money in 30 days. The article explains some fundamental and advanced aspects of blogging such as the importance of great content in the form of articles and press releases. Other articles tackle the fundamentals of building a blog from the design, setup and hosting aspects.



Some of the more advanced articles include “The Eight Rules for Making Money Online,” which explains the benefits and ways to find a mentor, putting knowledge into action, time tracking, online business ideas and much more. In order to make it easy for readers to progress through the information or find specifics, the website divides the articles by general topic categories. For more information, please visit http://www.nicheavenger.com/blog/



