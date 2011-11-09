ShenZhen, GuangDong -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2011 -- KFC and M are short for Kentucky Fried Chicken and McDonald's, which are two famous fast food chains; CBC, ABC, BCM, ICBC, we usually see these combination of letters in some banks, yes, they are several large banks in China; BMW, BENZ, GMC, as we all know, they are world famous car brands. But do you know what are RDS, DVB-T, which usually appear in a car DVD player introduction?



Nowadays, car DVD players are becoming more and more popular to many people around the world. The main reason is that the car DVD player can bring us endless pleasure when we are driving. With a car DVD player, you can listen to the music or radio, watch some DVDs, play some games and more while driving for a trip. Thus, you may find that your trip will be funny and enjoyable instead of boring and tiring, so i think a car DVD player is necessary for car owners.



Before we buy a car DVD player, we usually like to read the introduction, which can not only make us learn more about the quality and the features, but also make it clear whether the car DVD player you select satisfies your expectation car GPS and requirement.However, we often see some acronyms or abbreviations means when we are reading the car DVD player introduction. What are these acronyms or abbreviations means? Now let's learn several common abbreviations through following part of the description about a car DVD player:



• Built-in GPS navigation system

• 6.2" 800*480 Digital High Definition TFT-LCD touchscreen

• original PIP function, you can use 2 functions of DVD/TV/Radio/bluetooth/Navi/AUX at the same time.

• Support RDS

• optional built-in DVB-T function



GPS is short for Global Positioning System, which is a space-based global navigation satellite system that provides location and time car camera information in all weather, anywhere on or near the Earth; TFT-LCD is a variant of liquid crystal display (LCD) which uses thin-film transistor (TFT) technology to improve image quality; PIP is a feature of some television receivers and similar devices, you can also call it picture in picture; Remote Data Services is a Microsoft technology used in conjunction with ActiveX Data Objects that allowed the retrieval of a set of data from a database server, which the client then altered in some way and then sent back to the server for further processing. DVB-T is an abbreviation for Digital Video Broadcasting -Terrestrial.



Of course, there are many other such abbreviations, i won't list one by one, you can search them online. If you want to learn a car DVD player without obstacle, i suggest you grasp the acronyms or abbreviations used to describe the car accessories features of a car DVD player, so that you can read the introduction clearly and then make sure whether the car DVD player is the one you need.



By Mandy from autodvdgps.com

Published:Nov 9, 2011