How to Remove Dark Circles? Just Add Water

Oakland, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- It's common knowledge that water is a necessity of life. Just try living without it! A lesser-known fact is that many people do not drink enough of it. Along with various health issues, improper hydration can cause us to look years older than we ought to.



We've all been conditioned to reach for the latest and greatest beauty product when we don't like something about our appearance. And many of these serums and creams do help. However, there is a way to get the most mileage out of your skin products through simple yet effective lifestyle adjustments.



One forty-something woman decided to do just that and reported amazing results according to the popular UK publication, Mail Online . The subject of the story, Sarah, started drinking 3 liters of water per day which was an obvious upgrade from what she had previously consumed. After just a few weeks the results were incredible.



In addition to several health-related improvements, Sarah explained that after about 3 weeks of the water regimen, her dark under eye circles and wrinkles around her eyes had "virtually disappeared". She looked years younger than before, her skin tone was more even and her complexion appeared healthier.



According to THAT Skin Care, "Adequate daily water intake is an important part of any skin care routine. Drink plenty of water, eat nutritious foods and apply high quality skin treatments every day for the best possible results."



As any person with dark circles will confess, getting rid of them is no easy task. THAT Eye Cream's vitamin C serum for the eyes is a great way to begin the process. And based on Sarah's experience, drinking plenty of water each day may accelerate the results dramatically.



About THAT Skin Care (TM)

THAT Eye Cream (TM) under-eye creams, gels and serums and THAT Skin Care (TM) anti aging products are distributed by Radiant Health Naturals, a company focused on providing high-quality solutions to beauty and health-conscious consumers. Effectiveness and safety are top priorities for the USA-based company and this is reflected in every product they offer.