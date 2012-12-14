How to Repair Credit History, Tips to Improve Credit Score Faster

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- What’s the big deal about one’s credit history? It is so important because one’s credit history tells lenders about spending activities that can make one a “good” or “bad” credit risk. Some questions lenders use to determine one’s credit history deal with whether or not one pays one’s bills on time – not “sort of” on time- how long one has used credit, and how much debt a person has relative to his credit limits. If one answers that sometimes his bills are late, but they’re paid in full or that he’s only used credit for several month and is already in trouble, he may be looking for answers to how to repair his credit history. Here are some ideas to make his endeavor be a successful one. Repair Credit History request to get More Info With Credit-yogi.com.



One can improve his credit history score only if he knows what it is, so getting a copy of his credit report free once a year from Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax is a good place to begin his journey to healthier creditability. To learn more about how to repair credit history, check the report over very carefully, looking for inconsistencies and fraudulent items. If any are found, write a letter of dispute to the vendor that accepted the charge and send it via registered or return mail to ensure that it has been received. The reporting bureaus will look into the disputed items, most likely eradicating them from the credit report in time. This will automatically improve the way one’s credit history looks to lenders.



Other answers to how to repair one’s credit history include stressing the importance of paying the bills on time every single month. Late payments and collection accounts damage one’s score. Keep credit card balances low. Only open new credit accounts if absolutely necessary; don’t do it simply to have a credit mix, as it probably won’t help much. Pay off debt instead of moving it around and don’t close unused charge cards as an immediate but short-term credit improvement strategy.



