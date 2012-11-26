How to Repair Your Credit Score: Fix Your Credit Score Yourself

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- If answering the question of how to repair your credit score yourself, know that there are several steps to the procedure, but it can be done. The most important, and thereby the first, step is to obtain a copy of one’s credit report. A person can get one of these once a year for free from any of the Big Three credit reporting bureaus, Experian, TransUnion, or Equifax. The second, equally important step is to go over that report very carefully, looking for negative items such as bankruptcy or foreclosure. Also pay attention to less damaging items such as collections accounts. Dispute any point with which one is not in agreement in writing and send it via registered or return mail to the reporting agency. Doing this makes it more likely that these items will be removed from one’s credit history, improving one’s credit score. Get more ways to repair your credit score yourself, send request for more info



Another solution to the dilemma of how to restore your credit score is to utilize a credit repair service. There are many of these businesses available, and they can be easily found on the Internet. Most of them are honest, helpful companies that truly have an individual’s best interests at heart; however, some of them just want to trick a person out of money they most likely do not have to lose.



If a company wants money up front, before providing any credit repair service, it is running a scam, so avoid doing business with it. If a sales rep tells one not to contact the three major credit reporting bureaus directly or if he does not clearly detail a buyer’s rights and explain what that person can do by himself, do not work with that business. Any credit repair company that states it can remove all negative items from one’s credit report is full of bunk. Remember that no one can remove accurate negative information from one’s credit report legally and that one can ask for investigation of items one wishes to dispute due to inaccuracies or incompleteness. It is illegal for any company to make false statements about its services, also.



