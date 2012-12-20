"How to Research Online": A New Guide to Internet Research Now Available

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- The Internet is a place where you could find the information that you need, but unfortunately relevant information can be difficult to come across with the landscape in the Internet. This is because businesses have virtually dominated the Internet, and there is almost no piece of information online that you can expect to be reliable and free of business offers and such.



In other words, it is difficult for you to find reliable information or sources of information that you can rely on in the Internet. There’s also the fact that there are more than 8 billion websites indexed by the search engines, and not all of them have the information that is pertinent to your research needs whether it is for business or for academic purposes.



That is why most people still prefer the old academic way of research instead of taking advantage of the information that is readily available in the Internet. It is hard to find information that can be used academically through the Internet, although they are just in the Web waiting for the right person to discover them. To be frank, one would need a really good guide to find that information that you can trust from the Internet.



That very helpful guide, fortunately, is what you can get out of Leong Kuan Yew’s book “How to Research Online.” Through this book, Leong Kuan Yew teaches people two things, namely:



- Academic research



In the first chapter, Leong Kuan Yew will teach readers how they can properly harness the information sources in the Internet in order to conduct academic research. Students can take advantage of this chapter for their class research projects, as well as people who are engaged in academic writing through the Internet. Take note that the first chapter does not cover basic academic research, but rather advanced research techniques through the Internet!



- Business research



In the second chapter of the book, Leong Kuan Yew will discuss advanced research techniques geared towards people who are tasked with using the Internet to make market research whether for their job or for their own business. This will help them make their jobs a lot easier than it used to be.



It would be to your best to decide to purchase a copy of Leong Kuan Yew’s online research book. This will change the way you see online research. From being a very difficult source of information, the Internet will become your fertile field of knowledge that you can harvest a lot of useful data from. You will cease to see the Internet as nothing more than a business-dominated landscape from which you cannot find any useful information.



The Kindle edition of “How to Research Online Like a Pro” is available through Amazon. For only $4.99, you can have in your hands a very good or very useful book that you can access anywhere and anytime that you need to read about how you can research for the information that you need through the Internet. You can find out more about this book from this link here: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00AJZZY1Q.



