How to Resolve the Child Custody Issues During Divorce

Anyone remotely familiar with the law knows that attorneys exist in every legal specialty, including lawyers for child custody. Legal-yogi.com would like to enlighten folks about the many other types of attorneys available, including:



- Military Dissolution of Marriage Lawyers

- Child Custody and Divorce Attorneys

- Custody Specialists

- General Practitioners



Military Divorce Lawyers



Contrary to popular belief, military divorce attorneys do not exist. Judge Advocate Generals must provide legal advice to soldiers and the like. The drawback to a JAG is that he need only give the minimum guidance. That’s why there’s a legal pool on base. This is full of paralegals and others familiar with military law who can help draft documents and write letters as necessary. If a sailor needs a divorce lawyer, he has to obtain a civilian attorney who specializes in that area.



How To Save Child Custody During Divorce



Divorce and Child Custody Lawyers



The whole process of divorce is difficult. Add child custody and support issues, and it gets downright complicated. Good thing there are divorce and child custody attorneys. These are family law barristers who concentrate on the areas of divorce and/or custody of the children. Some of the best of these believe that mediation can often help parents come to an agreement about custody of the kids and the divorce settlement. Mediation happens when a neutral third party meets with both parents at once to get them to work in the best interests of their children, not themselves.



Child Custody Specialists



There are attorneys who focus on both divorce law and child custody law. Other lawyers dedicate themselves to winning child custody for their clients. This is the only sphere of family law lawyers for child custody deal with, so they tend to be very good at what they do. Of course, both parents cannot win full legal and physical custody of their children, so the attorneys do the best they can to devise a plan of custody that works in the best interests of the children. They then present this to the family court judge for his approval.



Non-Specialized Practitioners



Many attorneys graduate law school with a degree in family law or become defense lawyers, but they don’t specialize in one particular area. This is actually good, as it makes these people more versatile when dealing with legal issues. For instance, a family law lawyer could play the part of a military divorce attorney if he had to, or a defense barrister could go to bat for a DUI offender.



is a highly respectable website that links people who have inquiries about the law to the expert paralegals and lawyers who can respond to them with sound advice – for free. For a complimentary consult, dial 800-397-1755.