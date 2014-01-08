How to Run for a Lifetime According to a New Study

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Most serious runners like to hope that running will always be a part of daily life. But the truth is, for many runners that isn’t the case. As people age, race times get slower. Injuries and decreased motivation also change things for runners.



A new study published in the Journal of Aging Studies, talks about the answer to the question, “How to Run for a Lifetime”. A lot of runners stop running soon after prime running times are achieved. By stopping running early in life, people miss out on the health benefits provided by such exercise as running.



Researchers believe that people that keep running, despite slowing down speed wise, tend to be much better at putting life events in perspective. Those runners tend to be more empowered by the speeds and distances achieved.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop. Use the Expert10 at checkout to save.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com