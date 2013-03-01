How to Save Up to 50% on the Best Video Baby Monitors

Westchester, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Kosspa.com is informing all future and existing parents that some of the top rated video baby monitors are now available at hugely discounted prices. One of the best wireless baby monitors, LW2004-2PK, can now be purchased with 50% discount. This means that mothers and fathers can save $200.



Other discounts on popular models include: 20% ($60,00), 24,24% ($80,00), 30% ($60.00), 32% ($80.00), 40% (160,00), 50% ($150,00), 55% ($110,00).



All orders are shipped within 24 hours. There is also a 30 day money back guarantee. You may return the products for any reason within 30 days of delivery. All products come with 1 year full warranty from the documented date of purchase.



The functions of the best video baby monitors consist of:



- Color LCD monitors/receivers with latest digital technology provide excellent image quality.

- Listen in with exceptional sound clarity.

- View from anywhere in the world on Skype using your smartphone, tablet, PC or Mac.

- Capture video of important moments with microSD recording.

- Interference free, secure wireless signal ensures complete privacy.

- Automatic night-vision up to 22ft.

- Up to 450ft (150m) wireless transmission range.

- Two-way audio between the camera and monitor allows you to talk to your child.

- Built-in lullabies to help soothe your baby.

- A built-in timer to keep track of feedings.

- An electronic temperature sensor to monitor the climate in a baby's room.

- All models are expandable up to 4 cameras.

- Sound and visual indicators to be aware at all times.

- Extended battery life with power save mode.



For more information about how to obtain huge discounts, watch this short video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ilaqtAukYTw.



About Kosspa

Kosspa.com is a website committed to assisting men and women discover the top and efficient items on the internet. The website also provides detailed and unbiased opinions to numerous goods to assist individuals come up with the wise selection when choosing what merchandise to purchase.



Raymond Porter

28 Lamberts Branch Road

Miami, FL 33128

786-597-5553

contact@kosspa.com

http://www.kosspa.com