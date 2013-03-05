How to Secure an iPad - the Importance for iPad Security

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- The iPad, is rapidly becoming many for all of us the best tool of choice, but the dramatic increase in the number of Apple devices in circulation means they are becoming an increasingly popular target for hackers, thus increasing iPad security.



For example a recent study by Context Information Security suggested that the iPad is dangerously vulnerable to jailbreak attacks, and that the device’s disk encryption is ineffective without the implementation of a strong passcode policy.



iPad tablet device is believed to be tightly locked down yet it is still affected by many iPad Security issues. This concern would mean that iPad definitely needs much better security and manageability features to be more protected.



Hackers target iPad users by the means of sending bogus messages. These messages involve updates and misleading statements that promote illegitimate download to their computers. Users will then realize that they have downloaded malicious codes on their computer devices.



There are more than 30 million Americans who have fallen victim to some form of identity theft. That number, while staggering, is only expected to grow in the coming years. That is why HidePad.com has created a viable and affordable option to protect individuals who use the internet.



So! How to secure an ipad - the best approach for us to secure own ipad is HidePad



This is the reason Hidepad has developed a smart affordable tools to protect enterprise or people who use the ipad or any apple device to go online. Get the full video demo at howtosecureanipad.info



About Hide Pad

Hide Pad provides a service to secure your iPad using a VPN today. HidePad.com has over 35 secure VPN servers that can give you the safety and security you require. For more information, please visit http://howtosecureanipad.info