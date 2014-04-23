How to Secure Your Eligibility for HAMP Programs

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- The Obama loan modification program, commonly known as HAMP, has opened the door to aid for thousands of homeowners who are facing foreclosure. Modifying a loan means making some changes to it, such as reducing the interest rate or principal of it. However, not everyone who applies for HAMP qualifies for it. Rather than wasting time filling out paperwork on plans for which one won’t qualify, let Credit-yogi.com help. The knowledgeable staff members can help in several ways



-Faster Results

-Professional Review of Financial Audit

-Free Consultation

-Lowering Mortgage Payment



Quick Results for Eligibility



If a homeowner goes to his lender to avoid foreclosure, he may have to wait for up to 12 months for an answer about his eligibility for the government’s HAMP program. It benefits the lender not to assist this person, because any loss incurred by the lender is insured. Credit-yogi.com can get answers about whether someone can or cannot utilize a given program in as little as 5 days. This alleviates stress and makes the homeowner hopeful that he won’t lose his home.



Review of Audit



A lender will not provide any explanation as to the reason a person does not qualify for, say, the Obama modification program. Keep in mind that 90% pf applicants are denied eligibility if they go through their original lenders. That fact and no reason given for denial can send someone into deep despair. Credit-yogi.com gives folks a careful audit of their finances covering what a frightened homeowner needs to do in order to qualify if he did not. It will give that person a detailed report about how much he’ll need to be suitable for the program of his choice –to the last penny.



No-Cost Conference



A lender won’t take the time to talk with a borrower about his financial outlook and his denial of accessing a plan like the HAMP repayment program. Frankly, a denial is a dismissal, and the financer has no more interest in working with this individual. At Credit-yogi.com, they spend as much time with a person as necessary to understand why he was denied and what he has to do to get approval. The best part about this is that it’s completely free.



Avoid Foreclosure & Lower Payment



Most financiers aren’t interested in helping a homeowner reduce his mortgage payment and avoid foreclosure. It’s better for a lender to foreclose on a home; he makes money off of it. Credit-yogi.com will help that homeowner lower his monthly mortgage payment and halt a foreclosure action. Helping someone access the Obama affordable home modification program, for instance, will result in a reduced interest rate or a longer amount of time to repay the loan, both of which enable a person to keep his home.



About Credit-yogi.com

Credit-yogi.com, in operation since 1999, can help those hoping to stop a foreclosure. It can work with people to determine their eligibility for certain programs, for free. For a cost-free initial conference, dial 866-964-9644, any time.