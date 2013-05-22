How to Select the Right Breast Surgeon in Perth

Perth, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- Dr. Timothy Hewitt specializes in plastic surgery and provides patients insight into selecting the right breast surgeon in Perth. Breast surgeons typically offer breast enhancement, breast reduction or breast lifts to improve patients’ outward appearance.



When selecting a breast surgeon, it is important to ask doctors about their credentials and experience in the field of plastic surgery. It is also pertinent to ask for before and after photos of previous surgeries. This assists patients with learning a doctor’s artistic style, skill and ability to meet expectations. Selecting the surgeon who offers the lowest price may lead to undesirable results.



Obtaining a list of all the breast surgeons in Perth, which are members of the Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons, is another effective method for selecting a qualified doctor. All members of this association hold a specialist certification from the Royal Australian College of Surgeons. These doctors have also met substantial experience and training requirements. Selecting a breast surgeon from this list provides patients added assurance.



Breast surgery is ideal for correcting the size, shape or look of breasts. The benefits of breast surgery include improved appearance, increased self-esteem and enhanced confidence. The overall effect of breast procedures often-times results in an increased quality of life for patients. Breast surgery is a delicate procedure requiring the talents of qualified breast surgeons.



