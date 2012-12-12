How to Select the Right Wedding Dress in Accordance Your Figure

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- In order to make their wedding day in a spotlight, many brides are very careful in the selection of wedding dresses and hope they can selected the beautiful wedding dresses to set off the beauty of their own. However, in the selection, you must be very aware of their body's feature, try to based on the principle of enlarging the advantages and covering disadvantages.



Poor lower body line (the hip is too large, or have too thick legs, etc...)



The best choice may be the Ball Gown Wedding Dresses, and do not pick Mermaid Wedding Dresses or kind of this style.



Fleshy belly or a large waist



Can pick wedding dresses whose waist line with inverted triangle design, or high waist corset wedding dress design, for these can give a fuzzy vision



Fleshy arms



Shawl with complete design can be selected, or your can find a shawl to cover up the arm as a decorative style , this may be common in the season of cool autumn, remember to avoid picking up strapless wedding dresses or too thin strap, because these may cause stark contrast to the prominent shortcoming.



Body too thin



It is best to avoid selecting too low cut or too many exposed styles, to prevent too loose for you , you can choose long-sleeved , high collar or a little Victorian-style wedding dress, to show degrees the sense of temperament.



Upper body is too full



Take the simple elegance wedding dresses which focus on tailoring and designing, too complicated designing, may take the illusion of sturdy frame.



All above are some tips on wedding dress selection In accordance with your body feature, in fact, paying more attention to personal characteristics, consulting friends and the wedding industry stylist's advice can usually be able to choose to a beautiful wedding dress suitable for you, do not blindly make a choice according to personal preferences.



