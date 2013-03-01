"How to Self Publish & Market Your Books Fast!" Now Available on the Kindle Platform

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- With the explosion of eBooks and print-on-demand printers, it has never been easier to get a book into print. At the same time, this dramatic increase in the number of books being printed means it’s harder than ever to turn that book into a success.



Kent Mauresmo and Anastasiya Petrova have teamed up to explain the secrets behind a successful book. In one word, that is marketing. Their new book “Book Publishing Blueprint: How To Self Publish & Market Your Books…Fast!” is available on the Kindle platform for $2.99. Amazon Prime members can borrow it for free.



“Marketing is the key. But there is smart marketing and not so smart marketing, Mr. Mauresmo said. “Knowing the difference is what separates success from failure.”



The book offers proven tips starting with titles and a cover.



“You have just a few seconds to catch a reader’s attention. If you can’t catch the reader, he’s on to something else and chances are he’ll never come back,” Mauresmo said. “These simple tips will turn a ho-hum title and cover into something that grabs a reader and won’t let go.”



The book also discusses how to market and promote the author, which is integral to the success of the book. Mr. Mauresmo said that people often buy a book because of the author.



“This is an important and overlooked part of writing a book. Who are you and why are you writing a book? How can you tell people about yourself?



None of the tips in the book violate Amazon’s terms of service, so there is no worry about doing something which could get the book kicked off Amazon or the author sanctioned.



“Amazon is the world’s bookstore now. It’s important to stay on their good side. This book puts you on their good side and keeps you there,” he said.



Among other things the book includes:



- How to create PDF Documents and Why You Need Them.

- How to Build an Online Presence Fast!

- YouTube: Create a Commercial the Easy Way.

- Why You Need a Website.



Reader reviews so far are uniformly positive.



The book is available at http://www.amazon.com/Book-Publishing-Blueprint-Books-Fast-ebook/dp/B009B59VKU



For more information visit the Amazon site or http://read2learn.net



