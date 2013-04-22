How to Sell Homes in Vancouver Fast

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- “It is not easy to get your house off the market since 2012. It is even more tough to buy one. And being the go-between these two is not easy either.” said Jack Snow, a Marketing Manager of real estate in Vancouver. “We are giving you an insight guide to sell homes in Vancouver .” added Snow:



First, the Realtor must thoroughly examine your home and the space. You must be presented with a list that compares how homes similar to your’s fared in the realtor market.



Determine your Home’s Asking Price. Fix an asking price after studying your house carefully. Be sure to ask for a balanced price; nothing so low that you suffer a loss, nor so high that you scare off the buyers.



Add some experts to your Team: Include professionals; lawyers, notaries etc always contribute manifold to the process. Determine a sale strategy together that is feasible and best suited to sell your home in Vancouver.



Make the house Presentable. “Looks matter.” explained Snow, “Present a neat, clean, organized and fragrant house to the buyers, it is the key to sell Vancouver house fast.”



Clean. Scrub. Wipe. Brush. Polish. The house must be in spick and span order and fragrant for a good sale. Check every nook and cranny for cobwebs, dust mites and mould. Attractively arrange the cushions and the furniture. Spray the house and ensure that you have also cleaned underneath the furniture and the cushions. The toilets must do you proud.



Receive an offer. This one is slightly stressful. You can either receive, reject or sign up for the sale, Have the Realtor walk you throughout the process. Happy negotiating.



Close the Deal. Now that the deal is drafted, the process doesn’t end. You must call your notary, the agent, your lending institution and the Realtor. Start fulfilling the conditions made by you immediately. On the closing day, your notary or lawyer will conclude all the processes and hand you that check.



