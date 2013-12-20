How to Slow Down Progression of Kidney Disease: FREE VIDEO

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Editor’s note: Healthy Kidney Publishing’s founder Robert Galarowicz is back again with how to slow down kidney disease with foods in a video format and below! Read on to find out what he has to say about slowing down the progression of kidney disease. Or watch a his youtube.com video by click the link … Slow Down Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)



Recent research has known show that by lowering uric acid levels in chronic kidney disease … people can significantly and drastically slow down the progression of kidney disease.



Medical researchers and doctors have somewhat known about this from smaller studies that have been published in the past. But this recent research has shown a definitive benefit with large scale studies.



What is Uric Acid?



Uric acid is a chemical substance created when the body breaks down something called purines. Purines are found in some drinks and foods. The amount of purines will vary depending on the food or fluid source.



Chart below categorizes common foods and fluids according to their purine content.



Avoid

Beer, liquor, wine

Soft drinks that contain sugar or high fructose corn syrup

Fatty foods such as fast foods

Organ meats, such as kidney, liver, from any animal source

Bacon, venison, veal

Yeast

Anchovies, sardines, herring, mussels, codfish, scallops, trout and haddock

Gravy



Limit

Chicken, beef, and pork

Lobster, crabs oysters and shrimp

Lunch/deli meats, especially high-fat versions

Fruit juice



Enjoy

Fluids, such as water

Low-fat and fat-free dairy products, such as cheese and yogurt

Eggs (in moderation)

Peanut butter

Rice, noodles, pasta and potatoes

Fruits

Vegetables



What Uric acid does is dissolve in the blood and travels to the kidneys. The kidneys filter it out from the blood and it passes out in the urine. If a person’s body produces too much uric acid or doesn't remove enough of it, people can get sick. The medical term for a high level of uric acid in the blood is called hyperuricemia. In kidney disease uric acid may build up to toxic levels causing damage to the kidneys.



In a large retrospective study that was presented at the November 2013 annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology and reported in the November 2013 issue of Family Practice Newsletter, showed patients who achieve a serum (blood) uric acid level of less than 6 mg/dL demonstrated a 37% reduction in progression of renal disease.



Dr. Gerald D. Levy, lead investigator of the study, said during a press briefing, "There are numerous studies showing that people with kidney disease can develop hyperuricemia," "Some of them will also develop gout. There are a few small studies showing that in humans, people can reverse hyperuricemia with urate lowering therapy and make an impact in renal disease. We wanted to see if this is true."



The study included 111,992 Kaiser Permanente Southern California patients with a serum uric acid (SUA) level of 7 mg/dL or greater from Jan. 1, 2002, to Dec. 31, 2010. Kidney disease patients with a minimum of 12 months of health plan membership, including drug benefit prior to the index date, were studied. The primary outcome of the study showed at least a 30% worsening of renal function, starting of dialysis, having a GFR of less than 15 mL/min, and undergoing surgery for a kidney transplant.



To watch a free video of over 7 ways to improve kidney disease click the link – Chronic Kidney Disease Diet



About Robert Galarowicz

Since early 2006, Robert Galarowicz has been teaching people on using a highly therapeutic kidney diet, and kidney safe supplements like herbal remedies to avoid dialysis and live a better quality of life. His passion into kidney diseased started when he was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD) at 22 years old. This led to dialysis and since living with a kidney transplant. Robert’s burning passion about kidney disease led to him becoming a nutritionist and naturopath. After spending years researching and studying about kidney disease, Robert used these discoveries personally and with hundreds of clients. The results were astounding and he created “The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program.” For more information, please visit: http://www.healkidneydisease.com



Media Contact

Healthy Kidney Publishing

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Paramus, NJ 07652

support@healkidneydisease.com