How to Start a Blog and Make Money in the Process

The Internet is host to more than on-third of the world's population making it the ultimate marketplace for businesses. And according to the 2012 State of Inbound Marketing Report, blogging is an excellent online resource for companies interested in attracting and converting more customers.



The report states that 57 percent of companies with a blog have acquired a customer from their blog. Additionally, 92 percent of companies who blog more than once a day have acquired a customer from their blog.



While having a blog is a proven way to increase sales, knowing how to start a blog can be a time-consuming and costly undertaking without the proper guidance.



To learn the simplest and most effective ways to start a blog, established businesses and prospective entrepreneurs are turning to Strayblogger.com. Run by successful online entrepreneur Nate Rivers, the site features insightful, detailed advice on how to start blogging and make money in the process as well as a host of information about the best online marketing techniques.



Whether a business is interested in starting a blog or an individual wants to know how to make money blogging, Strayblogger.com provides a wide range of information on the keys to success. Rivers explains the differences between starting a free blog or a hosted blog, how to set up hosting for a blog, how to choose a domain name, how to choose a theme and much more.



According to Rivers, “A blog is the easiest way to start a business and is a great way to spread the word about your current business. It is also a wonderful way to interact with current customers and potential customers in your target market. Additionally, a blog typically becomes your ‘conversion hub’ for all other traffic.”



For those people looking to start an online business, Rivers recommends beginning the process by choosing a niche. This allows people to focus on one topic, thereby helping customers understand the purpose of the site and potentially improving the site’s ranking. Strayblogger.com includes a host of informative data on how to build niche sites.



About Strayblogger.com

Strayblogger.com is a blog dedicated to teaching people how to get started with blogging and online marketing for their business. Strayblogger.com is run by Nate Rivers, a successful online entrepreneur that's been running his own mini-empire of successful websites for the last three years.