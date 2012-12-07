Plainfield, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- OdorXout has taken the lead in the emerging industry of odor removal and sanitizing service using a concept that the FDA has approved for the meat and food distribution industry. Ozone is a form of enriched oxygen that can be produced on demand to remove all types of odor. The secondary benefit is that ozone is an excellent sterilant and removes toxins and pollutants from the air.



Those considering starting a business want to know the secret of this success-prone service, and OdorXout is the best place to look to learn “How to start an Ozone Service Business.” Having perfected the model, OdorXout will assist serious entrepreneurs in setting up their business with training, website, equipment, and year-long support.



This business was not possible a few years ago because equipment was bulky and expensive. Improvements have allowed for high-powered ozone generators to be used in a wide variety of applications. This is the perfect service business because the only way to make use of ozone is by generating it on site. It cannot be bottled or sold in the store.



Yet, ozone is one of the best odor removal concepts that requires no chemicals and leaves no residue. Ozone odor removal is a Green business that actually improves any facility. More than odors, ozone treatments will reduce allergy and asthma triggers.



As a breakthrough business process, there is no real competition for those anxious to build a business with a future. In fact, it seems like the perfect time to start a business when good jobs are so hard to find.



OdorXout has taken the lead in this industry and provides a sponsorship that is frankly reserved for those with the drive and experience to carry a business to the next level. This is not a two year payback business. With the guidance of the staff at OdorXout and the National Ozone Association, it is expected that the small investment will become profitable in as little as 90 days.



All training is online, but the support system is personalized with monthly follow-up reviews to assure that progress is optimal. A professional website, marketing material, all equipment, and a business plan provides all the tools needed to get started. However, this is not a franchise. It is what might be termed a “Business in a Box” for the odor removal and sanitizing business.



The professional staff is looking to create several hundred businesses in 2013 to reach a national market. This is a service that can service many key markets, and the marketing campaign is intent on reaching valuable national chains as well as local businesses and homes.



To find our more, visit OdorOxout.com and determine if this is the business that fits your future plans.



OdorXout

http://www.OdorXout.com

info@odorxout.com