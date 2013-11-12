Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- People are imperfect creatures who sometimes make clerical mistakes that lead them to wonder how to stop car repossession. Credit-yogi.com is here to help by suggesting some possible answers to their quandary, such as:



- Make Up Past Due Payments

- Reinstate the Car Loan

- Sell the Vehicle

- Refinance the Auto Loan



Bring the Loan Current



There are lots of answers to how to stop a car repossession, and paying the overdue amount is one of them. If it’s possible, make up the past due payments quickly so the lender no longer feels that repossessing the automobile is necessary. If one cannot bring the loan current in one fell swoop, speak to the lender to make arrangements to do so. Financers like knowing borrowers are concerned about their arrearages, which makes the lenders more willing to work with one.



Reinstate the Loan



Addressing how to stop car repossession becomes easier if one can reinstate the defaulted upon loan. Not all states allow this option; in many cases, the individual financers write this choice into the original loan. What it means to reinstate the loan is to make up all the late payments and attendant fees and charges in a single, lump sum payment. This action is only allowed once; if one falls into default again, he faces the possibility of having his car taken back by the lender.



Sell the Car



If one is in over his head with the loan for his current vehicle, he might want to consider selling it. This will effectively respond to the question of how to stop a car repossession. Selling the vehicle oneself saves the lender time and money; he won’t have to hire a repossession agency or pay an agent to take the car. When putting a price on the automobile, make sure it’s enough to pay off the loan balance so one is free of the vehicle and the lender.



Refinancing the Loan



Generally, the reason people refinance a loan, whether it’s for their home or their vehicle, is to lower the monthly payment on it. This can be a solution to how to stop car repossession for a borrower who’s having trouble making his higher payment. When a loan is refinanced, it is paid off in full and a new loan – with better terms – is drawn up. This second loan will have either a lower interest rate or a reduced principal, either of which decreases a payment. Apply for refinancing with one’s current lender, online, or with a different financer.



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