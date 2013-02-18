How to Stop Drunk Driving in Michigan

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Legal-yogi.com would like to share some thoughts about drunk driving in Michigan and what some of the repercussions of this behavior are, such as:



- Legal BAC Limits

- Michigan Penalties for OWI

- Peer Involvement

- Definition of an IID



Michigan’s Legal BAC Limit



The legal BAC limit for anyone 21 or over is0.08%, which means that those individuals that drive after they’ve had too much to drink will be facing the punishments for drunk driving in Michigan when they are caught. Commercial drivers (those that drive big trucks) have a legal limit of 0.04%, making them more likely to face the results of driving drunk than some others may be.



Penalties for OWI in Michigan



When a person is pulled over for drunk driving in Michigan, he faces punishment. For a first offense, he will face up to 90 days, fines of $1,000 for 2 years, and license suspension for 30 days to 6 months. A second offense results in at least 5 days behind bars, steeper fines, and license revocation for up to 2 years. A third offense will include those punishments as well as having an ignition interlock device installed in their vehicle, community service, and automobile immobilization.



What’s an IID?



When someone is pulled over for drunk driving in Michigan, part of his punishment may be having an IID installed in his vehicle. This is an Ignition Interlock Device, and it senses if a driver has had too much to drink when he puts his key in the ignition. The device then locks the ignition so the car won’t start, resulting in an effective OWI prevention.



Stopping OWI through Peer Intervention



When a group of friends goes out for an evening, they should nominate a designated driver before anyone takes a drink. This is what is meant by preventing drunk driving in Michigan through peer intervention. If the designated driver slips, make sure to call a taxi to get a safe ride home. If one observes a friend who drove his own vehicle to the club drinking too much, insist that he give up his keys so he can’t drive home. Forcibly take them, if one must; any measures are acceptable when it comes to saving someone’s life.



