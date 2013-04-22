Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- In an interesting study just considered by Medical News Today, researchers tackle the all too common ‘how to stop eating after eating just one potato chip’ phenomenon and consider the science behind it. Research demonstrates that potato chip fat and carbohydrate content alone is not responsible for problems associated with how to stop eating after a few potato chips and scientists are still searching for the exact cause. Fortunately, Diet Doc weight loss plans can help patients change their lifestyle from one consistent with overeating out of boredom, loneliness or self-medication to a lifelong maintenance lifestyle approach where patients learn how to stop eating for pleasure. Choosing to embrace Diet Doc’s effective hCG weight loss plans can lead to a new, healthier body and lifestyle.



Each Diet Doc patient receives not only a prescription hCG diet plan, but the necessary long term support and dietary education needed to maintain a lifetime of healthy eating habits. The company now focuses attention on habit changing assistance closely based on studies showing that poor eating habits can be counteracted. Hedonic Hyperphagia is the scientific term for the often-experienced binge eating associated with pleasure instead of hunger. Many patients eat out of depression or boredom and, overtime, develop harmful deeply ingrained habits leaving patients wondering how to stop eating. The habitual version of hedonic hyperhagia is concerning to researchers and is considered a key component of the current obesity epidemic. Over the past three decades, obesity has increased at a staggering rate, making weight loss plans more important than ever. A different study performed by Dr. Youfa Wang with the Center for Human Nutrition focused on the obesity epidemic confronting the United States according to time trends, gender, age, socioeconomic status and varying geographic regions across the United States. In the study, Wang determined that obesity among adults is steadily increasing and predicted that 75% of adults would be obese by the year 2015.



Dr. Tobias Hoch, Ph.D. and his team at FAU Erlangen-Nuremberg, in Erlangen, Germany, used laboratory rats feeding on potato chips and rat food with a similar fat and carbohydrate content to determine how the brain reacts when potato chips are ingested. Scientists used magnetic resonance imaging to map the rats’ brains and compare any differences in the brain after ingesting potato chips versus the brains that had consumed simple rat food. They found that stimulation occurring in the reward centers of the brain were more significant in rats that had ingested potato chips. This information leads researchers to believe that the attraction to potato chips is not the fat and carbohydrate content alone and they plan to identify, at a molecular level, what part of the potato chip triggers this stimulation. Once the ingredient is isolated, scientists hope to add it to healthful foods contained in many weight loss plans to encourage eating those types of foods and teach patients how to stop eating foods high in fat.



In a recent survey, an overwhelming majority of patients who embraced Diet Doc weight loss plans reported safe and fast weight loss without complications or excessive hunger. Clients receive individualized treatment, including unlimited physician consultations and personalized nutrition plans, which teach patients how to stop eating and how to start losing weight fast. Currently, Diet Doc offers leading weight loss plans by providing the support needed to guide patients toward a lifetime of healthy living.



