How to Stop Foreclosure Sale-Easy Step to Stop Foreclosure

- Foreclosure Complaint Response

- Discuss Foreclosure with Lender

- Government Assistance

- Bankruptcy



Responding to the Foreclosure Complaint



The first step in a foreclosure occurs when the homeowner receives a Notice of Foreclosure Complaint. The best way to answer how to stop a foreclosure sale is to prevent the action in the first place. It is imperative that one respond to the Notice and attend the hearing; doing so stops the process immediately. Look into options that will completely halt the foreclosure and then write a letter answering the Complaint. Submit the letter to the county court where the Complaint was filed.



Talk with the Lender



“How do I stop a foreclosure?” can be responded to with a sit-down with the lien holder to discuss options. Ask if there’s an in-house loan modification or refinancing program available. Modifying a mortgage loan means making some changes to it. When a loan is refinanced, it is paid in full and a new loan that has better terms is drawn up. If such a program is accessible, find out if either one will stop the foreclosure action. Apply for whichever best suits one’s situation and hope for the best.



Help from Uncle Sam



The federal government has several programs that can address how to stop a foreclosure sale by stopping the foreclosure itself. The Home Affordable Modification Program, or HAMP, is one of the ways Uncle Sam helps. The Home Affordable Refinance Program (HARP) is the mortgage loan refinance option for struggling homeowners. The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) also offers help in the form of the Principal Reduction Alternative (PRA), which encourages lenders to approve refinances or modifications by offering them enticing incentives to do so. The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) can also help, so look into that, too.



Bankruptcy



Everyone hates that word “bankruptcy,” but it’s not a bad idea if one wishes for a reply to “How do I stop a foreclosure?” Chapter 13 bankruptcy can halt a foreclosure process because the minute one files for it, an automatic stay is placed on one’s holdings, prohibiting creditors from continuing to try to collect what they are owed. The stay can last as long as three months, during which time one can make a determined effort to repair his credit, possibly halting the foreclosure for good.



