How to Stop Stage 3 Kidney Disease from Progressing: Free Presentation

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Robert Galarowicz founder of Healthy Kidney Publishing now shows kidney disease suffers a safe treatment approach of how to stop stage 3 kidney disease from progressing. Robert is a Naturopath, clinical nutritionist, and chronic kidney disease sufferer who has spent his life researching and discovering diet, and natural treatments for kidney problems. Why? Because he has been through every stage of kidney disease and wants to help people avoid this misery.



Can stage 3 kidney disease be stopped is often on the minds of the people who are dealing with kidney problems. This can be answered with an overwhelming yes. Further damage can be prevented to diseased kidneys by knowing what to do.



That is where the, “All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program” comes in. There are treatments including diet to vanish away the symptoms and stop kidney function from getting worse. This is completely covered in this new program and a free presentation at http://healkidneydisease.com.



Robert now explains this approach in his 4 PDF eBook guides. This program also has the approval of healthcare professionals. According to medical professionals and medical doctors, they have seen these first hand positive results of this treatment approach.



Medical Doctor "Nephrologist" Approved ….



"This is a fantastic program. I read through this with amazement and believe this can help lots of people with stage 3 kidney disease. I recommend it to patients and have seen the positive results first hand. This program can help people with stage 3 renal disease"



Dr. Radu Kramer, Nephrologist



This new treatment for how to stop stage 3 kidney disease is available for anyone with computer access. The treatment for kidney disease is a wonderful option for people suffering from these problems and life changing symptoms. It is entirely possible for a person with stage 3 kidney diseases to avoid kidney failure and starting on dialysis, if they just start using this All Natural Kidney Health Program.



With stage 3 kidney disease there are certain fruits and vegetables to consume. These certain fruits and vegetables release amounts of antioxidants that work to repair kidney cells and stop the disease process. The one of kind stage 3 diet also decreases symptoms, helps maintain the proper kidney health and stop any loss of kidney function.



Here are a some easy steps one can begin to stop kidney disease in stage 3. It’s very important that the person should stay away from alcohol and tobacco products. “Alcohol and nicotine can interfere the healing process. Do not use tobacco or alcohol consumption while undergoing a treatment for helping stop the progression of kidney disease,”



MEDIA CONTACT



FREE video of “Over 7 Tips To Better Kidney Health”. The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program will allow people to stop stage 3 kidney disease and may even improve kidney function and avoid dialysis.



For more information about how to stop kidney disease click the link: http://www.healkidneydisease.com



For another free video called, “5 Kidney Protecting Nutrients and Toxic Foods To Avoid” visit

http://www.drrobertg.com/kidneydisease



Healthy Kidney Publishing

1 Sears Dr. Fl#3

Paramus, NJ 07652

support@healkidneydisease.com