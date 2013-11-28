How to Survive Thanksgiving - Podcast Helps Listeners Control Holiday Eating

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- Win The Diet War, a free podcast available for subscription in iTunes under the Health/Self Help category, has released a new episode to help listeners lose weight without dieting.



Host Dr. Nina Savelle-Rocklin, Psy.D., a Los Angeles-based psychoanalyst, explores the underlying conflicts and emotions that lead to problem eating, instead of focusing solely on the behavior. She explaining that overeating is like a weed. To get rid of it for good, it is essential to get to the root of the problem.



In the newest episode, titled “How To Survive Thanksgiving,” she offers tips and strategies for how to make it through the Thanksgiving holiday without losing control. She suggests that trigger foods may be correlated with specific emotions. She says, “If you are drawn to pumpkin pie and sweets, maybe you need more comfort and sweetness in your life.”



Dr. Nina also helps normalize real family dynamics during the holidays. She asks listeners, “Does it seem as if everyone else is living in a Hallmark commercial, full of peace, love and happiness - and your family is more like a reality show?”



She describes some typical types of relatives and offers suggestions on how to understand them and avoid being triggered by them. She provides guidelines for how to respond to comments about weight or food choices. These survival tips empower listeners and help them avoid the trap of defending, explaining and justifying themselves.



As Dr. Nina says, “If you struggle with food, weight and body image, the holidays can be difficult. But with a little help, you can survive Thanksgiving without losing control, or losing your mind!”



About Win the Diet War Podcasts

Dr. Nina Savelle-Rocklin, Psy.D. is a psychoanalyst who specializes in emotional eating and is a recognized expert on binge eating, interviewed for her expertise by the Los Angeles Times, Prevention and other publications. She has written articles on disordered eating from a psychoanalytic perspective. Her award-winning blog, Make Peace With Food (http://winthedietwarpodcast.com/blog/) was named a “Best Eating Disorder Blog of 2012” by Healthline. Her newest project, The Dr. Nina Show, is now available on YouTube.



Win The Diet War is released on a biweekly basis and is now available on Stitcher Radio as well as on iTunes.