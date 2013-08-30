How to Train Your Beagle, Speedy Publishing's New Pets Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- From Fiz comes a great book published under the imprint Pets Unchained.



Want to learn how to be in control of your Beagle? Training your Beagle puppy o Basic commands o Common puppy problems o Housetraining o Barking o Biting or nipping o Jumping up o Leash problems o Choosing a trainer or a class o Training your adult Beagle o Particular training challenges with a Beagle o Common adult Beagle problems and solutions o Biting and nipping o Barking or Chasing other animals o Aggression towards other animals o Chewing o Digging o Anxiety o Running away o Pulling on the leash o Coprophagy o Constantly distracted Are all covered in this EASY to understand book. Act now and get How to Train your Beagle. With our No Quibble, Money Back Guarantee really have nothing to lose but everything to gain. A loving, caring, more rewarding relationship with your chosen friend. Take care of yourself and your Beagle Fiz



About For Dogs Sake

For Dogs Sake® are a small not for profit organisation that commission breed experts and enthusiast to write about their favourite breed. We then publish the work and donate to breed specific or generic dog shelter charities. If you would like to nominate or indeed you run a breed specific charitable organisation for the well being or betterment of dogs, please write to us including a Charity No: website address & your mission statement for us to consider your charity/organisation for our donation fund at donations@fordogssake.org



Pick up a copy of How to Train your Beagle at all major online and offline retail stores or ask your librarian to stock it.



How to Train your Beagle at Barnes and Noble.Com http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/?ean=9781628842647

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How to Train your Beagle * by Fiz

Publication Date: August 1, 2013

Digital ISBN: 9781628842647

Print ISBN: 9781628842647

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