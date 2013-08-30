How to Train Your English Cocker Spaniel, Speedy Publishing's New Pets Book Published

Newark, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- From David Wright comes a great book published under the imprint Pets Unchained.



How to Train Your English Cocker Spaniel Want to learn how to be in control of your English Cocker Spaniel? Training your English Cocker Spaniel puppy o Basic commands o Common puppy problems o Housetraining o Barking o Biting or nipping o Jumping up o Leash problems o Choosing a trainer or a class o Training your adult English Cocker Spaniel o Particular training challenges with a English Cocker Spaniel o Common adult English Cocker Spaniel problems and solutions o Biting and nipping o Barking or Chasing other animals o Aggression towards other animals o Chewing o Digging o Anxiety o Running away o Pulling on the leash o Coprophagy o Constantly distracted Are all covered in this EASY to understand book. Act now and get How to Train your English Cocker Spaniel. With our No Quibble, Money Back Guarantee really have nothing to lose but everything to gain. A loving, caring, more rewarding relationship with your chosen friend. Take care of yourself and your English Cocker Spaniel David



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How to Train Your English Cocker Spaniel * by David Wright

Publication Date: January 1, 2013

Digital ISBN: 9781628842784

Print ISBN: 9781628842784

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